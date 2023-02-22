Sephora’s New Hydrating Serum and Overnight Hydrating Mask Promotes Glowing Skin

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sephora is more than just your one-stop shop for makeup. The retailer, which boasts the best in beauty, skincare, and fragrances, also carries its own skincare products, proven to hydrate and rejuvenate all skin types.

The Sephora brand is not new to the skincare game. In fact, they’ve just introduced two new products to their already robust line of products. Last week Thursday, I paid a visit to The Glow Bar down in Chelsea for a complementary facial, and to test Sephora Collection’s NEW Hydrating Serum and Overnight Hydrating Mask.

Both products are formulated with a power duo of hyaluronic + polyglutamic acids to quench skin’s thirst. Known to help repair the skin’s moisture barrier, polyglutamic acid is a humectant that pulls moisture from the air to hydrate skin beyond the surface and works 4x harder than hyaluronic acid alone. When combined, these super ingredients provide long-lasting hydration and create visibly plumper skin.

This new addition is an intensely hydrating serum formulated with 3% hyaluronic + polyglutamic acids to boost skin’s hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and signs of fatigue.

The serum has an ultra-light gel texture with a non-greasy formula that quickly absorbs and leaves skin feeling plumped with a radiant glow for up to 24 hours. It is unscented, suitable for all skin types, and contains 97% natural-origin hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids. Packaging is recyclable, and the bottle is made from 40% recycled glass.

The hydrating mask is a multi-use nourishing mask that doubles as an extra-shot of moisture in the morning or a sleeping mask at night – leaving skin intensely hydrated and refreshed, and smooth for up to 24 hours.

This mask contains two hydrating actives, hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid, that work like a glass of water for your skin. It is unscented, made with 93% ingredients from natural origin, and clinically proven to suit all types of skin. Packaging is recyclable, and the bottle is made from 41% recycled plastic.

After sampling both products, my skin looked phenomenal. Because the overnight mask is multi-use, I used it as a primer before I applied my makeup. It created such a smooth canvas for my skin. These products make the perfect addition to my skincare routine.

You can shop yours in Sephora stores and on the website. While you’re there, check out the entire collection.

Sephora’s New Hydrating Serum and Overnight Hydrating Mask Promotes Glowing Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com