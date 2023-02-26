Lore’l Didn’t Call Michael B. Jordan “Corny” & We Have The Receipts From ‘The Undressing Room’ Podcast

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In a now-viral clip, Michael B. Jordan shaded Morning Hustle host Lore’l over claims that she called the Creed III star “corny.” The two former High School classmates met up on the Atlanta premiere of Jordan’s directorial debut and he took the time to make sure that Lore’l knew he heard of the comments.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW

READ MORE STORIES:

Lore’l introduced the actor/director, connecting their high school roots but Jordan replied, saying, “oh the corny kid?” believing she was the person who made fun of him however, she was not the person who uttered those thoughts about Jordan.

In the “Cry Me A River” episode of The Undressing Room podcast, former co-host Dominique Da Diva is the one who called out the actor during his relationship with Lori Harvey. Dominique, who is the co-host of the Nationally syndicated show “The Quicksilva Show” said “You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight.” While Lore’l did say that classmates did tease the actor over his name, and for bringing headshots to school, she was not the one who called him corny.

LISTEN TO THE UNDRESSING ROOM PODCAST EPISODE BELOW

Well, we hope this clears up the confusion around who called who “corny.”