This past Sunday evening, a stampede broke out at the Main Street Armory theater located in Rochester, NY at a Glorilla & Finesse2tymes show. The stampede was caused by false claims of gunshots which resulted in concert-goers flooding the exit doors and a 33-year-old woman, unfortunately, losing her life. Officers have not yet revealed the identity of the deceased victim. Lieutenant of the Rochester Police, Nicholas Adams stated that officers arrived around 11 pm after receiving a call of shots fired. Things changed after officers noticed that injuries were caused by the crowd crushing one another.
Incidents involving fans being seriously injured in crowds are sadly nothing new to us. The 2021 Astrowolrd Festival disaster launched new conversations about the safety of fans at festivals and concerts. Since the situation, Glorilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf”.
Interviews are currently being conducted between concert-goers, staff, and security to get down to the bottom of the situation.
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured was originally published on hot1009.com
