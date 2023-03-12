Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Pair Of $2,950 Balmain Sandals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram over the weekend where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the social platform, the rapper modeled in a $445 black, cut out swim suit from Dundas World along with a silk robe from Natori and large gold cuffs from Maison Alaia. But it was her gold, platform sandals that really got us talking as the starlet paired the look with a stunning pair of $2,950 Balmain Ava braided metallic platform sandals, and of course, she wore them to perfection.

Styled by Diandre Tristan, the Queens native modeled the look while standing by a rooftop pool and serving face and body in the process. As for her hair, she wore her long locs with big fluffy curls as she posed for the social media platform and her millions of IG followers.

“Crouching Hidden ,” the superstar captioned her stylish photo dump. Check it out below.

“my favorite look on you!!!! so pretty,” wrote fellow entertainer Chloe Bailey underneath Nicki’s fashionable photo dump while others wrote, “Hello Barbie ,” and “Baddie ” to give their stamps of approval on the rapper’s effortless slay.

We’re just loving this stylish look on Nicki Minaj and are obsessed with how she accessorized it! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

