Kem Talks New Book, “Share My Life,”Beating Addiction, Finding Love & More!

Singer Kem stopped by The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and Kyle! He brought his new book, Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption. The book chronicles the singers life, tough battle with drugs and redemption and recovery. Kem was sleeping on the streets of Detroit, having a breakdown the day he got signed by Motown, and his thirty-two year sobriety.

Four time Grammy nominated singer Kem joins Kyle and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle to discuss his new book, beating addiction, and meeting his wife at a meet and greet. This year marks the 20thanniversary of Kem being signed to Motown Records and he is celebrating by releasing his debut memoir and a live album. “Recovery and healing are like peeing back layers of an onion” Putting this book together was a healing process for Kem and his family as he learned things about my mother for the first time. Kem share’s that putting this book together was a healing process like peeling back the layers of an onion. Even with the success that he’s experienced there are still lessons he’s learned about mental wellness, stigma’s of being on medication, and the challenges that have permeated his family for generations.

During the interview, Kem spoke about the 31-city tour he’s currently on with Musiq Soulchild, who sang at Kem’s wedding. He also shared various requests he’s received to be a wedding singer and whether he would sing at Lore’l’s future wedding. Despite his success, Kem has faced challenges related to mental wellness and the stigma surrounding medication. Kem shared that he’s not looked over by people who appreciate his music, and he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing in the industry. “When I start comparing myself to other cats I lose immediately. The only person that I should compare myself to is me.” Watch our full interview with Kem to hear the full story and learn where you can get his book, get tickets for his tour, and where listen to the live studio album.

