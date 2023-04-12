Interviews

Chloe Bailey Talks Starring In New Movie Praise This & More!

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Terence Rushin / Getty

Singer Chloe Bailey can now add actress to her resume! The star took the lead role in the new film, Praise This  directed by Tina-Gorden under Will Packer Production. She plays the role of the star will play Sam, a church choir member who helps to prime her underdog praise team for the national gospel singing championship. Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, and Quavo also appear in the buzzing film.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chloe Bailey

Source: @DJXO313 / Radio One

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

RELATED TAGS

chloe bailey

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Close