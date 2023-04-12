Chloe Bailey Talks Starring In New Movie Praise This & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Chloe Bailey can now add actress to her resume! The star took the lead role in the new film, Praise This directed by Tina-Gorden under Will Packer Production. She plays the role of the star will play Sam, a church choir member who helps to prime her underdog praise team for the national gospel singing championship. Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, and Quavo also appear in the buzzing film.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE