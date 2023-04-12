Chloe Bailey Talks Starring In New Movie Praise This & More!

Singer Chloe Bailey can now add actress to her resume! The star took the lead role in the new film, Praise This directed by Tina-Gorden under Will Packer Production. She plays the role of the star will play Sam, a church choir member who helps to prime her underdog praise team for the national gospel singing championship. Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, and Quavo also appear in the buzzing film.
