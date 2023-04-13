If you’ve ever wanted to give Sam’s Club a try, this is the time to do it.
In honor of the warehouse’s club’s 40th birthday, they are offering $40 off memberships.
The first Sam’s Wholesale Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1983. Since the chain has grown to nearly 600 locations in the U.S. since Walmart founder Sam Walton started it as an experiment.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
To celebrate the anniversary, first-time members can get a standard membership for just $10. Plus memberships, which offer additional perks like free shipping, will go for $70. That’s $40 off the typical prices of $50 and $110.
The offer is good from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now
Tech CEO Apologizes For Invoking Martin Luther King Jr. Quote While Laying Off Employees
The post Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10 appeared first on 92 Q.
Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly