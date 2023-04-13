On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan start the show off by celebrating. It is Claudia’s 50th birthday and Lore’l tells her it is unbelievable because she looks nowhere near fifty. When you get older you think about marriage. So Lore’l and Claudia talked about being in an open marriage. With marriages ending people are exploring other ways to stay married and being in an open relationship is one of them
Hear what Lore’l and Claudia think about being in an open marriage. In light of Claudia Jordan’s birthday and her celebration, we asked how old are you when you stop celebrating your birthday for a week, or month? We cannot forget our fashionista, Miss Lawrence, gives us what we should be wearing during this festival season. And of course it goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.
If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast
The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.
Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.
Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.
Follow:
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘No Hall Passes Granted Over Here’ | Episode 115 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly