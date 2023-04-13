The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert loves getting tattoos but might have gone overboard with his latest body ink.

Right now, no one has a more popular record in the streets than Lil Uzi Vert, thanks to his infectious, lyricless dance record, “Just Wanna Rock.”

When he is not performing the song and doing his popular dance, you can find Lil Uzi Vert getting some fresh ink and ridiculous piercings.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Uzi decided the tattoos already on his forehead were not enough, so he felt a massive portrait tattoo was a necessary upgrade and got his old joints covered up during one session.

He wasn’t done either and is not wasting any areas on his body with no tattoo on it. Lil Uzi took himself to Ganga Tattoo Studio in L.A. last weekend and got an upside-down black Cross of Saint Peter tattooed on his tongue.

Of course, many are equating the rapper’s new tongue ink to anti-Christian vibes. He could also be trolling people since people already claim he worships Satan, which he vehemently denies.

Welp.

The main point is it’s his body, and he can do whatever he wants to make it pop. Clearly, his “satanic vibes” isn’t keeping his anthem from being pumped at every NBA, NFL, and MLB arena or stopping him from showing up at Wrestlemania to perform it.

—

Photo: Unique Nicole / Getty

The post Lil Uzi Vert Gets Massive Portrait Tattoo On His Forehead & Upside Down Cross Tatted On His Tongue appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Uzi Vert Gets Massive Portrait Tattoo On His Forehead & Upside Down Cross Tatted On His Tongue was originally published on hiphopwired.com