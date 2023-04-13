Mexico Kidnapping Survivors Share Details Of Their Ordeal

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Back in March, a harrowing situation unfolded in Mexico with the kidnapping of four Americans with two of the group shot dead by a number of masked individuals. The surviving members of the kidnapping incident are now sharing details about their ordeal.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams sat down with CNN and went back over the kidnapping encounter in Mexico that occurred this past March with Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown eventually losing their lives. According to both McGee and Williams, the masked men who kidnapped them brazenly carried out the crime in broad daylight and did not offer any comfort to the shooting victims.

As shared in CNN’s article, the four may have been mistaken as drug smugglers but were actually in the town of Matamoros for a medical procedure. After a car motioned for them to keep driving while tailing the group and flashing weapons. Woodard and Brown attempted to make a run for it but were clipped by gunfire.

A letter from the Gulf Cartel claimed responsibility and offered an apology letter to authorities although there are doubts about the group actually being involved in the kidnapping.

McGee shared further with CNN that the men who took them remained one step ahead of the authorities by way of police scanners and other means. McGee and Williams also shared that they were moved to several locations over several days while blindfolded, and even had to lay under the dead bodies of their loved ones at one point.

A portion of the interview in question can be viewed via CNN’s TikTok page below.

