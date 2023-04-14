Elijah Connor Talks “Grown & Gospel,” Going Viral With Diddy, & More!

Elijah Connor is a rising star who’s face you may have seen in the form of a hilarious GIF in your group chat from going viral with none other than Diddy and more,. He’s taken his talents to the tube yet again starring in the WeTV reality show, Grown & Gospel.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The show follows a group of six childhood friends from Detroit who are trying to pave their own way and create a new wave of gospel music and entertainers making a name for themselves aside from the legacy of their family. The cast includes the daughter of gospel sensation Fred Hammond, Breeann Hammond, the daughter of Dorinda Clark-Cole from the legendary Clark Sisters, Nikkia Cole-Beach, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Producer and musician J.Brooks, Shana Wilson and Connor.
Source: Radio One / @djxo313Of course there’s drama ALL along the way and there’s no doubt that Elijah Connor is at the center of it all. Lore’l and Kyle tapped in with him on The Morning Hustle Show of course to discuss his plans for new music, how he feels about his portrayal on the show, and even what his parent think about him moving away from the gospel world to pave his own legacy. Watch the full interview below and keep up with all things Elijah Connor by following him on social here.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly