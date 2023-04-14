Elijah Connor Talks “Grown & Gospel,” Going Viral With Diddy, & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Elijah Connor is a rising star who’s face you may have seen in the form of a hilarious GIF in your group chat from going viral with none other than Diddy and more,. He’s taken his talents to the tube yet again starring in the WeTV reality show, Grown & Gospel.

The show follows a group of six childhood friends from Detroit who are trying to pave their own way and create a new wave of gospel music and entertainers making a name for themselves aside from the legacy of their family. The cast includes the daughter of gospel sensation Fred Hammond, Breeann Hammond, the daughter of Dorinda Clark-Cole from the legendary Clark Sisters, Nikkia Cole-Beach, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Producer and musician J.Brooks, Shana Wilson and Connor.

Source: Radio One / @djxo313Of course there’s drama ALL along the way and there’s no doubt that Elijah Connor is at the center of it all. Lore’l and Kyle tapped in with him on The Morning Hustle Show of course to discuss his plans for new music, how he feels about his portrayal on the show, and even what his parent think about him moving away from the gospel world to pave his own legacy. Watch the full interview below and keep up with all things Elijah Connor by following him on social here.

