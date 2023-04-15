Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress

Draya Michele is forever our body and style goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned body in a lime green wrap dress that we love.
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “There she go!” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete!”
Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s sexy slay?
