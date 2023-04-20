GloRilla may be in a little hot water as the rapper’s single “Tomorrow” is now at the center of a lawsuit.
In documents obtained by TMZ, Ivory Paynes of Dog House Posse is claiming the Memphis rapper and her producer Macaroni Toni sampled his nearly 30-year-old track to create their song without permission.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Paynes is accusing Glo of sampling the 1994 song “Street of the Westbank” to create “Tomorrow,” claiming it takes key elements from his song, like the piano, cello, and drum tracks.
Check out the song below:
Her record home, Collective Music Group, and publishing companies Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music are also named in the suit.
Additionally, her remix “Tomorrow 2” which features Cardi B is also listed but Cardi is not listed as a defendant in the case.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DON’T MISS…
Glorilla’s Grandma Says Big Glo and Rihanna Look Alike, But Twitter Says…
Victim’s Family Plans To Sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, Promoters & Others For Wrongful Death
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
The post GloRilla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Sample For Hit Song “Tomorrow” appeared first on 92 Q.
GloRilla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Sample For Hit Song “Tomorrow” was originally published on 92q.com
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
So Long, Saint: Reactions To “Snowfall” Series Finale
-
XXL 2023 Freshman Class Predictions
-
Celebs Brought The Looks For The 2023 Coachella Festival