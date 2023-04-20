The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland has done it again!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram earlier this week donning a beautiful nude look that left us with fashion envy and certainly made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the entertainer rocked a gorgeous all nude two piece pant suit look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized brown blazer and matching brown slacks that fit her like a glove, both from the brand Fear of God for their fashion show. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with a matching brown body suit and wore minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in loose curls as she served face and modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 15 million followers, simply captioning the post with, “Fear of God @fearofgod”

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,” ” and Kelly’s friend Ciara commented with “Daaaaaanngg!! .” Others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post to express their stamps of approval.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?

Did she nail it once again?

Don’t miss…

Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com