Sister, Sister: Chlöe Bailey Passes The Mic To Her Sister Halle Bailey At The Last In Pieces Tour Stop

Chlöe Bailey wrapped up her “In Pieces” tour last night (May 3) in Los Angeles. There were countless fans singing alongside her music and a special appearance by her sister Halle Bailey, who gave the audience a surprise performance. Watch the sweet viral video of the Bailey sisters inside.

The singer just closed out her sold-out solo tour in countless cities across the U.S, which opened in Chicago and ended in LA.

Chlöe stopped by “The Breakfast Club” last Friday (April 21) and hinted at whether or not she would be opening for Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour.

Host DJ Envy asked about the tour without mentioning Queen Bey by name, saying, “You’re on a sold-out tour — does that mean that you’re not gonna be a special guest, or that you are gonna be a special guest, on somebody else’s tour coming up?”

The “Swarm” star’s response was simple, “Well, I’m definitely gonna see the show, for sure.” Bailey goes on to share her experience on tour by herself.

“It’s been exciting seeing what I’ve been doing for myself,” Chlöe adds. “Like, I’ve never headlined a solo tour, ever. Sis and I never got to do it for Ungodly Hour because we were in the midst of a pandemic so I didn’t really know what to expect going into it.”

The way the two sisters and former group mates support one another on their solo journeys is so beautiful and a direct reflection of joyous sisterhood. This viral clip of Chlöe passing the mic to her sister Halle to sing “Cool People” is heartwarming.

Check it out below:

