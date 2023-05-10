GloRilla Is The Face Of The New PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla, Christina Milian, Jordyn Woods were among a gang of celebrities who stopped by the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection launch party in Los Angeles, and of course, they looked fly!

PrettyLittleThing and Kappa have joined forces to bring the fashion industry a sporty collection, and we are here for their groovy, throwback looks. To introduce their collaboration to the world, the two popular brands threw a fun party in Los Angeles that brought out some stylish familiar faces, including Christina Milian, Jordyn Woods, Khadijah Haqq and sister Malika, Jayda Cheaves, and GloRilla who is the face of the collaboration.

The rapper dressed in a long-sleeved cropped tee by the collection, partnered with khaki printed cargo shorts.

Milian served in a khaki with red stripes track suit from the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collaboration that she paired with a signature tube top and brown heels.

Jordyn Woods turned heads in a bright yellow signature tube top dress that she covered with a long blue jean jacket. The model completed her look with red ankle strap heels and a Chanel purse.

PrettyLittleThing is known for its popping collaborations with different celebrities and other brands, and this collaboration, like the others, is on point. It is all-things early 2000s, and the vibes are fun and flirty. For more information on this collaboration or to score a few trendy pieces from the collection, click here.

