Martha Stewart Shuts Down The Internet With Sports Illustrated Cover!

America’s most recognizable “domestic diva” is ruffling some feathers and making it hot under the collar for many!

At 81 years of age, Martha Stewart is now the oldest woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. Now typically the cover is reserved for women in their prime and peak of their career but Ms. Stewart is used to breaking the rules! Few remember that Martha started off her career as an aspiring model but later transitioned to being a broker on Wall Street in the New York City before her big break in the 80’s as a chef. Since then Stewart has paved her own lane in culinary with cook books, television shows and even her own line of household items.

When her Sports Illustrated cover hit the internet of course the opinions came from left and right with many praising her and feeling the cover was done tastefully for her age but of course there were just as many who disagreed.

When asked about the cover herself Martha Stewart said she felt the it was historic, “I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.” In the actual article the domestic diva talks about shedding her inhibitions and her clothes for the shoot.