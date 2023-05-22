Kiyan Anthony Given The Basketball Baton As Dad Carmelo Announces NBA Retirement

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

NBA star Carmelo Anthony is passing the torch to his son Kiyan. The basketball icon has announced his retirement from the hardwood after a two-decade-long career in the league.

“I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on the court and a dream for something more,” the 10-time NBA All-Star said as he reflected on his iconic career in a video he posted to Instagram on Monday morning. “Basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong — my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way.”

The former New York Knicks player thanked fans for all of their support throughout the years, before he ended the “bittersweet” announcement gushing about his son’s promising career on the court.

“My story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son, it’s in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back,” the proud dad said.

Before the video ended, Anthony told his son, “My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do.”

Kiyan’s Rising Basketball Career

At 16, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony has already begun making waves in the basketball world. According to People, the sophomore, who attends Christ The King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York, averages 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the Nike EYBL 16U circuit.

While Kiyan has yet to embark on his professional career, he has already garnered attention from college recruiters and scouts. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is on pace to graduate in 2025 and has several college offers pending from powerhouse college programs like Illinois, Memphis, Providence, Seton Hall, Tennessee and Syracuse, his father’s alma mater, among others. Kiyan currently ranks at No. 62 in the nation.

The young teen’s commitment to honing his skills both on and off the court has undoubtedly paid off, positioning him as one of the most promising young basketball players in his age group. Kiyan’s dedication to the game, coupled with his natural talent, offers a glimpse into a future that holds immense potential.

Beyond his burgeoning basketball career, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony is also recognized for his charming personality and philanthropic endeavors. Growing up in the spotlight, Kiyan has used his platform to support various charitable causes and engage in community initiatives. Through his involvement in organizations such as the Garden of Dreams Foundation and other youth-centered initiatives, Kiyan has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony is a rising star in the world of basketball, poised to create a legacy of his own while carrying forward the family name. With a combination of natural talent, a strong work ethic, and the guidance of his father, Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan has already captured the attention of basketball enthusiasts worldwide. As he continues to develop his skills and progress through his basketball journey, there is no doubt that Kiyan’s name will be one to watch in the coming years. We’ll see you in the NBA soon!

