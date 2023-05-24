Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age 83

Musical icon Tina Turner dies at the age of 83.
According to a statement, the icon died “peacefully” in her home in Switzerland. The What’s Love Gotta Do With It crooner was battling a longtime illness.
Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was a singer, dancer, actress, and author. She was dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” because of her ability to bring people from all walks of life together with her music.
Turner’s health started to decline drastically in 2013 when she suffered from a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She opted for homeopathic remedies to help with her increased blood pressure but was met with more health complications. Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017. The singer’s 2018 memoir My Life Story also revealed her battle with a deadly illness.
Turner won 8 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, 3 American Music Awards, and 7 Billboard Music Awards. She’s been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame 3 times and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame once. he icon will be greatly missed.
