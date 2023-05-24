Childish Gambino Performs “24.19” At His Manager’s Wedding

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, it’s not a massive bag that gets Childish Gambino to perform; you’ve just got to be a part of his team.

Donald Glover lent his performing chops to serenade his manager Chad Taylor and his wife at the newlyweds’ first dance.

In a clip from TikTok, Gambino performs his song “24.19” from his 2020 album 3.15.20.

The couple dances outside while Gambino can be seen in the background singing the bars, “Sometimes I wonder why you love me, But you love me, I always make you cry no matter how I try, Sometimes I wonder why, Why would you ever want to love me? Must you love me?”

While they may certainly not be the most positive lyrics, the vibes at the wedding seemed immaculate.

The TikTok isn’t long, but it’s a welcomed treat for Gambino fans who haven’t seen him perform since he was the headliner at Texas’ Austin City Limits in 2019.

Since then, he’s been consumed with wrapping up his FX show Atlanta’s fourth season and producing the satirical comedy horror thriller short series Swarm where Dominique Fishback stars as a crazed fan of a pop star that’s eerily reminiscent of Beyoncé.

It was just January when fans worried that the rumors that Gambino’s film and TV producing endeavors would see him step away from music. Glover, however, confirmed at the 2023 Golden Globes — where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for his work in Atlanta–that he’s still got a passion for music and the Gambino moniker will continue to crank out songs.

“I’m making music right now. I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon, something will happen. I promise,” he said before addressing the retirement whispers. “That was out in the ethos. You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

Peep the wedding performance above as we await new tracks from Childish Gambino.

Childish Gambino Performs “24.19” At His Manager’s Wedding was originally published on cassiuslife.com