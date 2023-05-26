Fans are deeply concerned about the well-being of B2K member Raz B after a shocking video shows the singer trying to escape from a Missouri medical facility.
TMZ Hip Hop got their hands on video footage of Raz B breaking a window at a Kansas City hospital and climbing on the building’s roof because he didn’t feel safe.
Per TMZ Hip Hop:
The scary incident went down Thursday in Kansas City, the morning after the B2K singer posted a video on Instagram where he repeatedly said he didn’t feel safe.
Raz B’s Family Has Issued A Statement
Shocking Video Shows B2K’s Raz B Breaking Window & Climbing Onto Hospital Roof was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Ja Morant's Little Sister Niya Headed To Mississippi Valley State
-
Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’