Sukihana’s Deletes Her Twitter After Being Sexually Harrassed

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

One person that surely isn’t afraid to get raunchy on a record is rapper Sukihana with the good–well, you know the rest. Recently, however, it seems that her sex positivity is being mistaken by men as a pass for sexual harassment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During Sukiana’s interview on the Kandi Koated show, she was aggressively pursued by Kandi’s co-host DJ Aone. Several sexual innuendoes were made, and he even allegedly showed her a photo of his genitals during the conversation.

“Nah, all that [expletive] you be talking,” he said to Suki after she declined his advances.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

YK Osiris also added to this narrative. A video surfaced showing him forcefully trying (and seemingly succeeding) to kiss her on the lips.

WATCH:

https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/14/yk-osiris-sukihana-apology-force-kiss-sexual-assault/

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

After a few recent public appearances where men were filmed “throwing” themselves on her, she admits to being uncomfortable and scared to speak up for herself. Suki’s Twitter has since been deleted.

Related: Who is Girl on Drake & 21 Savage Album Cover, “Her Loss”? | Meet Qui Yasuka AKA Suki Baby [Photos]

Related: Cardi B Drops “WAP” Video ft. Megan Thee Stallion With A Cameo From Kylie Jenner

Related: VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Set To Return Later This Month