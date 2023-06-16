5 Times Keke Palmer Slayed In Sergio Hudson

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer has gone from child star to red carpet siren with the help of Sergio Hudson.

The talented Black designer is a favorite of celebrities, including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and even our forever First Lady Michelle Obama.

Us regular girlies have to trot to our local Target to get our hands on Hudson’s genius, but Palmer has the designer on speed dial to take her looks to the next level as she shows out at premieres and galas. According to Vanity Fair, she first wore Hudson on Ellen in 2014, where she promoted her appearance on Showtime’s Masters of Sex in a flouncy red houndstooth mini the designer.

See five other times the performer has chosen to make a moment with Hudson’s handiwork below.

Palmer paid homage to Diana Ross in a shimmery Sergio Hudson gown for the 2021 Met Gala.

She chose to channel the American icon for the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“It was important for me that for my first Met gala, I wear something eye-catching, but also something that’s timeless, so when I look back on it 20 years from now, I can say: ‘That could be worn today and still be just as fabulous,” Palmer told Vogue about the selection.

Ross isn’t the only “Boss” in the entertainment industry. Palmer rocked a strapless dress from Sergio Hudson at her “Big Boss” premiere.

The tea-length cornflower blue number was a showstopper.

Palmer chose a white gown from Sergio Hudson for her first Met Gala as a Mommy.

The actress rocked a custom look from the designer covered entirely in pastel Swarovski crystals for the 2023 Met Gala. The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Hudson mastered the interpretation of Lagerfeld’s aesthetic.

She paired the dress with oversized pink Swarovski earrings and a voluminous blowout that screamed contemporary Barbie.

Palmer was snatched in a technicolor mini from Sergio Hudson at the 2023 afterparties.

Hudson is known for that 90s supermodel vibe, and his dress from the 2023 Met Gala afterparty did not disappoint. The bright colors and chic silhouette complemented Palmer’s curves and were the perfect look for post-gala party hopping.

She picked the designer again to steal the show at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

Palmer arrived at Lincoln Center for the awards ceremony in a stunning gown that was well-constructed and sexy. It was formal without being fussy and classic without being boring.

DON’T MISS:

‘Raising Kanan’ Star Hailey Kilgore Was Happy To ‘Take The Timbs Off’ for Tubi’s ‘Cinnamon’

Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From ‘The Perfect Find’ Premiere

5 Times Keke Palmer Slayed In Sergio Hudson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com