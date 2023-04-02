Brooklyn-born Lore’l speaks truth to power and keeps the masses informed on the latest juicy celeb gossip. Lore’l first gained fame after launching a rap career at only 16 years old. Her signature voice, laugh and boisterous personality captured the attention of TV producers and she was cast On Season 3 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. No stranger to broadcasting, Lore’l is also recognized from her podcasts including “Bully and the Beast” and “Lip Service” where her unique no filter delivery keeps listeners wanting more!
