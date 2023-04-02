J.R. Bang is a rising star in the Chicago urban broadcasting community, with a highly rated nationally recognized radio program, internet web series, interviews with national and local Hip-Hop/R&B talent, political and community activists. The “J.R. Bang Morning Show” was ranked the eighth best radio show according to RadioFacts.com in January 2012. Recently he created a new interview series entitled "The What" on Mudwing.TV and has interviewed such stars as Mack Wilds, T.I. and Roland S. Martin (CNN. TVone). J.R. Bang was recently heard on Radio One Cleveland WENZ Hot 107.9 and Raw TV Radio on WPWX Power 92 Chicago.

Brooklyn-born Lore’l speaks truth to power and keeps the masses informed on the latest juicy celeb gossip. Lore’l first gained fame after launching a rap career at only 16 years old. Her signature voice, laugh and boisterous personality captured the attention of TV producers and she was cast On Season 3 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. No stranger to broadcasting, Lore’l is also recognized from her podcasts including “Bully and the Beast” and “Lip Service” where her unique no filter delivery keeps listeners wanting more!

