Yung Miami is one of the IT girls of this generation. The artist has wowed us with her bold lyrics, style, and beauty ever since she burst on the scene. We love empowering ourselves with a raunchy City Girls’ bop or indulging in a riveting Caresha, Please episode. But more importantly, we are here for Yung Miami’s fashion and hairstyles.
Regarding her ever-changing beauty, Yung Miami has taken a page out of rap giants like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj’s style books. The socialite keeps her appearance sizzling, and it’s part of the reason we adore her. It’s nothing to catch Yung Miami on a yacht in a couture gown while sporting an elegant, pulled-back hairdo or attending a premiere in a risqué ensemble paired with a sleek bob coiffure that screams sexy.
We are totally enthralled with Yung Miami’s hairstyles, and we applaud her switch-up game. In case you need a reminder of how fluid the “Ex For A Reason” rapper’s hair swag is, here are 11 times the beauty proves she is a hair chameleon.
11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Inches
No one does inches like our girl Yung Miami. It’s nothing for the rapper to have her hair sweeping here derriere!
2. Box Braids
Yung Miami’s favorite protective style seems to be box braids. She usually rocks them long, medium size, and with her edges laid to the gods!
3. Blonde Tresses
Yung Miami as a blonde is a sight for sore eyes. The color bounces off her brown skin perfectly, and she wears this hue with such confidence.
4. Pink Waves
Move over Nicki Minaj because Yung Miami is slaying her pink hair too! It’s apparent that Caresha can sport any hair color. This pink hair suits her colorful personality!
5. High ponytail
The high ponytail and the bangs look on Yung Miami gives off schoolgirl vibes. This hairstyle plays into her young, carefree side, and we love it!
6. Black and Straight
A classic look on Yung Miami always wins. The jet-black long tresses with the part in the middle is her luxurious look, and it works!
7. Loose Curls
Get into these loose curls with the side part, swooped bang, and detailed edges. This hairdo is definitely emanating “around the way girl” vibes.
8. Sexy Bob
One hairstyle can transform your entire look, and this sleek bob did just that for Yung Miami. It gave the star a more sophisticated aura.
9. Spicy Brown
Yung Miami does color well. This auburn shade highlights the tones in her skin, and gives the artist a radiant glow.
10. Bouncy Curls
Curls bring out the shape of Yung Miami’s almond face. They also give the entrepreneur a classy, dolled up look.
11. Up Down ‘Do
Nothing says elegant more than Yung Miami’s pulled back hairstyles. We love it when she shows all of her gorgeous face, and this half up, half down hairdo is a winner in our book.