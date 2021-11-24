The beauty about Black Friday is that beauty deals are not limited to one e-commerce store, brand, or beauty giant. Everyone is getting in on the Black Friday festivities, which comes in major clutch to help you stock up on all of your favorites. Not to mention, many brands are not holding out until Black Friday to offer major deals. Most cult-favorite names are kicking things off on Nov. 21, 2021.

So, in the spirit of preparing you for pre-Black Friday and holiday shopping, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 12 must-have brands that are worth adding to your shopping lists. With that said, it’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to score your beauty essentials. Happy Black Friday folks!

12 Black Friday Deals Too Good Pass Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Touchland Source:Touchland These days, taking the proper precautions to stay healthy is of the utmost importance. and this is where Touchland comes into play. The Latinx woman-owned and founded offers a hand sanitizer that leaves your skin moisturized while protecting against germs. From 11/22 to 11/30, enjoy 20% off site wide with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

2. HipDot Cosmetics Source:HipDot Cosmetics Makeup staples are for the picking this Black Friday. For folks on the hunt for clean beauty brands, HipDot Cosmetics has come to the rescue. This LA beauty brand offers lip essentials, eyeshadow palette collaborations, face makeup pick, and more. Score 50% off of select items from 11/22 to 11/29.

3. Orpheus Source:Orpheus Attention all skincare aficionados! It’s time to put Orpheus Skincare on your radar. Tis sustainably formulated brand utilizes botanical stem cells and natural ingredients to help you bring your skincare goals to life. Enjoy 30% off on all orders over $100 with code SLOWBF from 11/21 to 11/29. Also, from 11/26 to 11/28, the first 50 orders above $100 will receive 50% off for the Black Friday Weekends flash sale. Everyone else will score 30% off.

4. Shea Radiance Source:Shea Radiance Clean beauty is not only reserved for skincare. Shea Radiance, founded by social entrepreneur Funlayo Alabi, is a beauty brand that uses unrefined shea butter sourced from women-run collectives from Ghana and Nigeria. From shampoos and hair butters to hair milks and body care staples, this brand has it all. Enjoy 20% off site wide and free shipping on orders $75+ from 11/26 to 11/29.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Source:Charlotte Tilbury Get your beau5ty look in order with the help of Charlotte Tilbury. With a wide-rage of beauty essentials, this brand always comes in handy to give your beauty beat the royal treatment. On 11/22, enjoy 30% off select product bundles. On 11/25 score 40% off select product bundles. Enjoy a Free Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette with a $125 purchase. Get a Free Hot Lips 2 in Glowing Jen + Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette with a $175 purchase. Enjoy a Free Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk or Pillow Talk Intense and Hot Lips 2 in Glowing Jen + Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette with a $225.

6. ColourPop Source:ColourPop Scoring a picture-perfect beauty beat doesn’t only require pricey essentials. You can pull a look together with budget-friendly staples with ease. ColourPop has been a staple for the girls and this Black Friday the brand is pulling out all the stops. Shop 30% off all ColourPop, Fourth Ray, and SOL Body including best sellers, fan favorites and new launches from 11/22-12/1. Score up to 50% off all collab products (excluding Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer). On 11/26, shop ColourPop’s newest Mystery Box for $65 ($150 value). On 11/28, enjoy an extra 10% off core palettes and new astrology kits.

7. Yummy Extensions Source:Yummy Extensions You can never go wrong with a lady wig unit or top-quality extensions. So, it’s only right that we introduce you to Yummy Extensions. The brainchild of Nigerian-American Yummie O., the brand offers the very best in wigs, extensions, closures, and more. And with 30% off site wide starting 11/29, it’s may be time to stock up on some essentials.

8. KOSA Professionals Source:Kosa Professionals Talk about Black girl magic! KOSA Professionals, another business brought yo us by Yummie O., is a luxury hot tools line that offers the very best in styling finds. With everything from blow dryers to flat irons up or grabs, it’s time to take advantage. After all, using efficient tools is key for maintaining healthy hair. Enjoy 40% off starting 11/29.

9. Bliss Youth Got This Retinol Source:BLISS Maintaining youthful-looking skin is a top priority for all skincare lovers. And thanks to the Bliss Youth Got This Retinol line, that task has just become a lot easier. Formulated with pure retinol, this line offers a skin smoothing serum and moisturizer that goes the extra mile to whip your skin into proper shape. Enjoy 25% off on the line and other Bliss offerings on 11/26 and 11/29 on Amazon.

10. Mayvenn Source:Mayvenn Now through Nov. 29th, Mayvenn will be offering 20% off sitewide and 30% off their Holiday Shop, which will include entire top looks for the holiday season with code HOLIDAY.