12 Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week You Can Wear This Winter Season

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) – featuring haute couture and what’s next in menswear – officially concluded on January 25. The event was truly star-studded with VIPs such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Savannah James, Jordyn Woods, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Gunna, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, DDG, and Sabrina Alba all in attendance.
As we scroll through PFW runway pictures, images of celebrity sightings, and street-style captures, we can’t help but gag at the fabulous style. PFW did not disappoint.
Black women fashion-killas transform Parisian trends.
Street-style photos, in particular, provide inspiration and practical ways to elevate our closets while making us gag. Winter season fashion weeks tend to be the best time to draw everyday inspiration as attendees attempt to keep warm and look cute as they go from presentation to presentation.
For the past couple of days, the streets of Paris have been filled with Black women fashionistas, stepping on necks and eating up the other girlies. Parisian style was on 100 and taken to the next level as Black women transformed trend.
While photographers and the overall fashion industry continue to struggle with capturing diversity on the streets, we took notice of Black women shining and stunting in the City of Lights. Thanks to these chic sistas, we have inspiration for our 2024 wardrobe and outfit ideas for our next outings.
Denim on denim and fabulous fur has us all in a couture chokehold.
We spotted several of the season’s hottest trends among fashion week attendees. Monochromatic denim – which has us all in a chokehold -looked fabulous this past week. Fashion show guests also played with velvet fabrics, faux and genuine leather, and the “Mob Wife aesthetic” must-have, fur.
Spring favorites, like leather bombers and cropped jackets, took a backseat this Paris Fashion Week. This outerwear was replaced by long-line car coats, maxi-length fur and fringe dusters, and the trendiest trenchcoats.
(Keep scrolling below; you will find a denim multi-fabric trench that will make you swoon).
When it comes to color, black was the major hue of choice. Attendees looked sleek, sophisticated, and sexy in their dark ensembles. Pops of color, like red, purple, pink, and gold, also appeared on the “street runway.”
Below is a gallery of some of our favorite looks from Black Paris Fashion Week attendees. Take note of their cozy couture, fabulous style, and chic ways to keep warm and stand out.
1. Funky Denim TrenchSource:Getty
Trench coats are a fall and winter season favorite, but this distressed denim version takes the classic to the next level. While the classic tan nylon fabric is a city standard, this denim design is perfect for fashion week. Play with trench coats of all colors, fabrics, and cuts this season.
2. Oversized Winter StaplesSource:Getty
Oversized clothing is one of the biggest trends on the runway and the streets. There’s something about putting on a larger coat, shirt, or dress that makes us instantly feel couture. Pictured here, model Tara Falla wears a blue turtleneck sweater and black jacket outside of Chanel. The oversized look of her ribbed sweater sleeves and black peacoat is everything. Go up a few sizes and see what moda magic you can create!
3. Fur AccessoriesSource:Getty
Fur is everywhere this season. So, we expected to see it make a strong showing during Paris Fashion Week. Here, a guest strolls outside Chanel in a light purple fur cape with open arm holes. She paired it with simple white pants, making her cape the star. To make this look your own, find your own fur accessory. The more vintage or “couture” the outerwear seems, the more your ensemble will stand out.
4. Statement BlazersSource:Getty
Gone are the days of blazers as just professional wear or office staples. We see them from the runway to the street in all cuts, fabrics, and styles. Flora Coquerel wears a gold-striped blazer from Indian designer Rahul Mishra and sunnies from Marc Jacobs. Like many of us do when going to brunch or running errands, Flora lets the blazer carry the outfit. She paired it with a simple black bralette and pants.
5. Couture Coordinated SetsSource:Getty
Coordinated sets and two-piece ensembles have been a celebrity and fashion lover’s favorite. We love to see Ellie Delphine‘s version comprised of a woven jacket with fur and a woven flair skirt. Make this look yours with a matching two-piece set in a stand-out pattern.
6. Pops of ColorSource:Getty
We love the color pink and forever will, especially when it provides a much-needed pop of color to an otherwise classic look. This attendee’s choice of black opaque stockings and hot pink strappy shoes with flame details is everything! No matter the season, keep the pink.
7. Gold MetallicSource:Getty
Metallics are fabrics we love to play with, whether we are dressing for a birthday dinner or attending Fashion Week. Lesa Milan wears the trend here with an exaggerated A-line floor-length gold dress and matching headband. Keep this picture for inspiration before your next special event.
8. Chic SuitingSource:Getty
There is nothing more flirty, feminine, or sophisticated than a chic suit. We are inspired by this fashionista’s corduroy version with playful lapels on the jacket and a high skirt slit. The thicker fabric of her suit is perfect for the colder weather. Try suits in alternative fabrics like velvet, corduroy, and leather this season.
9. Statement ShouldersSource:Getty
Flora Coquerel is back on our list with a body-hugging black maxi dress with a cut detail and strong shoulders. Besides serving body-ody-ody, Flora serves up a look with the statement shoulder details on her dress. This retro design style is not going away and has been seen in blazers, shirts, tops, and dresses. Try it for yourself.
10. Galentine’s Anyone?Source:Getty
Galentine’s Day is around the corner, and we can’t help but be inspired by this look. This fashion killa – who also wore the denim ‘to-die-for’ trench – wears a gorgeous red and fuschia fitted dress with buttons down the middle. She topped off her romantic look with a shaggy goat and fuschia purse.
11. Extravagant, Gold, and GawdySource:Getty
While attending the Schiaparelli Couture show, this beautiful attendee rocked a black midi dress with molded gold details, gold necklace jewelry, and gold and black heels from the designer. If you want to feel over-the-top, as we are sure she did go big, gold, and gawdy with your accessories and details.
12. Red Trench CoatsSource:Getty
Trench coats are such a seasonal trend that we had to include them twice on our street style list. This attendee opted for a red oversized ripped suede jacket version with matching flared red pants and a black clutch. This is your sign to buy (or borrow) a trench coat.
