13 Black Barbies You Should Add To Your Collection—Starting With Debbie Allen’s Tribute Doll

Debbie Allen has officially joined the ranks of legends immortalized in Barbie’s Tribute Collection. From Allen to Aaliyah, check out 14 iconic Black Barbies you must add to your collection.

Barbie’s Tribute Collection is a series honoring visionaries who have shaped culture and inspired generations. According to Mattel, the Debbie Allen Barbie captures the award-winning choreographer, dancer, and producer’s iconic energy with a glittery performance outfit inspired by her Fame era. The fit is complete with fringe-trim pants, leg warmers, and gold statement accessories. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the doll reflects Allen’s legacy as a creative force who continues to empower young artists through her work and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

While Allen’s doll is the latest to debut, she joins an impressive lineup of Black women honored by Barbie’s Inspiring Women and Tribute collections. The Brandy Barbie was first released in 1999, remains one of the most beloved among fans, featuring the singer’s signature braids and a stylish 2000s-era wardrobe. Yara Shahidi’s Barbie, part of the Shero series, celebrates the Grown-ish star’s advocacy for education and representation in Hollywood.

Collectors can also find historical icons like Rosa Parks and Dr. Maya Angelou in the Inspiring Women series, each crafted to honor their groundbreaking contributions to civil rights and literature. And for music lovers, the Tina Turner Barbie, which is decked out in a replica of her “What’s Love Got to Do with It” look. The Barbie pays homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll herself.

More recently, Aaliyah’s Barbie was released in January 2025, paying tribute to the “One in a Million” singer’s effortless cool and trailblazing influence on music, fashion, and culture. Styled in her signature black leather look with sleek sunglasses and bold attitude, the doll captures the late icon’s timeless blend of edge and elegance. It’s a must-have for collectors who honor artists who redefined what it means to be unapologetically original.

From pioneers like Allen and Angelou to pop culture trailblazers like Brandy and Shahidi, these dolls represent more than just collectibles. They’re symbols of Black excellence, creativity, and timeless influence that every Barbie lover should proudly display.

Check out a gallery of iconic Black Barbies below:

