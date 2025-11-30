22 Amazing Black Friday Deals We Love

Black Friday has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with millions of people eager to kick off the holiday season by scoring major discounts.
What once started as an in-store, early-morning rush has transformed into a cultural tradition, with shoppers planning their strategies weeks in advance. Retailers fuel the excitement by teasing doorbusters, limited-time offers, and steep markdowns that make Black Friday feel like a can’t-miss opportunity for holiday savings.
As online shopping has surged, so has the hunt for the best Black Friday deals across the internet. Consumers now spend days scouring websites, comparing prices, and signing up for alerts to catch flash sales and exclusive online-only promotions. From tech gadgets to fashion, home goods, and toys, shoppers navigate countless tabs and deal trackers in hopes of finding the biggest bargains before they sell out. This digital treasure hunt has made online Black Friday shopping just as thrilling as the in-store experience.. and far more convenient.
Scroll below for 22 AMAZING Black Friday deals.
1. Huffy 20″ Rock It Kids’ Bike $60.00 (Reg. Price $129.99)Source:HUFFY
Features a royal blue frame with high-energy graphics, creating a tough, race-inspired look for young riders.
2. Nex Playground – The Active Play System $199.00 (Regular Price $249.99)Source:Target
3. Ray-Ban Wayfarer Glasses with Meta AI $239.20 ($63.00 OFF)Source:Ray-Ban
- Smart Integration: Seamlessly capture photos and videos, listen to music, make hands-free calls, and interact with Meta AI for context-rich suggestions and real-time translations.
- Advanced Capture: Features an upgraded ultra-wide 12 MP camera and a five-mic system for clear audio and video, with direct livestreaming capabilities to Facebook and Instagram.
4. Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender & Food Processor $99.99 (55% off)Source:Ninja
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System provides professional performance and power in a 72 oz. Pitcher, 8 cup Food Processor Bowl, and two Nutri Ninja Cups. This all-in-one powerhouse comes packed with a 2+ HP that handles a variety of tasks in seconds, freeing you to focus on cooking, serving and savoring.
5. Cuisinart 10-Piece Cutlery Set $13.99 (72% off)Source:General
Quality and style combine in this 10-piece stainless steel cutlery set from Cuisinart, featuring ergonomic black handles accented with sleek satin-finish end caps. Matching blade guards help ensure safe storage.
6. Apple AirTag (4-pack) $62.99Source:Getty
- Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app
- Key finder and locator for your wallet, luggage, backpack, and more. Share an AirTag with up to 5 people, so items that everyone uses can be tracked by friends and family
- Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad
7. Amazon Smart Plug $13.00Source:General
Amazon Smart Plug lets you use your voice to control lights, fans, coffee makers, and so much more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, or even just the Alexa app on your phone.
8. Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle $59.99Source:General
With 9 cooking functions, including pressure cook, slow cook, and even sous vide (ooh, fancy), it turns “what’s for dinner?” into “wow, I made that.” 15 Smart Programs handle the hard stuff, while the anti-spin pot stays put—because sautéing shouldn’t feel like an upper-body workout. The stress-free steam release button keeps things cool, the progress bar lets you check in without babysitting, and when the feasting’s over, just toss the lid, pot, sealing ring, and steam rack in the dishwasher.
9. Stainless Steel Cookware Set $349.99 (42% off)Source:Macys
Set includes – 7 piece cookware 10-inch Fry Pan, 2-quart covered Sauce Pan, 3-quart covered Sauté Pan, and 6 quart covered Stockpot, featuring All-Clad’s D3 tri-ply construction for optimal heat distribution and retention.
10. PlayStation 5 Digital $399.00Source:Getty
This PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is an all-digital version, lacking a disc drive, with games purchased and downloaded from PlayStationStore.
11. Apple AirPods 4 $69.00 (Regular Price $129.99)Source:Getty
Experience a transformed audio journey with Voice Isolation, Siri Interactions, and Personalized Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience.
12. Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones $79.00 (Regular Price $129.00)Source:Getty
The original go-to headphones for active music lovers are back — and better than ever.
13. Air Jordan 1 Retro High $185 (Extra 25% off w/ code BFRIDAY)Source:Jordan Brand
Distressed leather, classic color blocking and special packaging add a vintage feel—as if you’ve been saving this pair since 1985.
14. Ninja Air Fryer Pro $89.99 (Regular Price $179.99)Source:Ninja
Meet the Ninja® Air Fryer Pro XL, a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 450F of heat. MaxCrisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hotter, crispy results. Cook up to 9 lbs (6.5 QT) of wings using little to no oil and enjoy your favorite foods guilt-free.
15. AI Electric Toothbrush with Smart DisplaySource:AI Electric Toothbrush
Never miss a spot with the G5S AI smart display that tracks 6 oral zones how and where you brush in real-time.
16. L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion $8.52Source:L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Glow Enhancing Make Up: Instantly hydrate and luminize your skin for an all over, natural glow with Lumi Glotion; This liquid face and body highlighter delivers an illuminating color tint to enhance your skin’s natural glow.
17. Burberry 3-Pc. Goddess Eau de Parfum Gift Set $143.25 (25% off)Source:Burberry
Features
- GIFT SET INCLUDES:
- Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, 3.3 oz.; Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Miniature, 0.16 oz.; Burberry Goddess Travel Spray, 0.33 oz.
18. Fenty Beauty Triple Drip Gloss Bomb Trio $49.70 USD ($45.10 Value)Source:Fenty
Pop off in three of Fenty’s juiciest bestsellers—pick your fave shades to build your gloss gang.
19. Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set $25.50 (Regularly $34.00)Source:Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set is a travel-ready, visibly tightening body routine featuring best sellers in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.
20. Satifur White Vanity Desk Set with Mirror and LightsSource:Mirror and Lights
Includes a lighted mirror with 3 color settings (cold white, warm white, warm yellow) and adjustable brightness via a touch switch for diverse makeup needs.
21. STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz $22.50 (50% OffSource:Stanley
Whichever way your day flows, the H2.0 FlowState tumbler keeps you refreshed with fewer refills. Double wall vacuum insulation means drinks stay cold, iced or hot for hours.
22. Blackstone Original Outdoor GriddleSource:General
Features an Omnivore Griddle plate with built-in wind guards designed for quick, even heating, superior thermal shock stability, and reduced fuel consumption to maintain high heat.
