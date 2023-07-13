Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes

The world’s most skilled and stylish athletes were in the building for the 2023 ESPYs where players like Lebron James, Angel Reese, and Patrick Mahomes, were honored.
Standout moments from the night include a touching and charming speech by Savannah James, who presented her hubby Lebron with the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career-scoring record earlier this year. Savannah, joined by Bronny, Bryce and his daughter Zhuri — bigged up the basketball GOAT. But we can’t get over how LeBron tossed the love right back to his queen, thanking Savannah for making many sacrifices for their family.
“If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s— like this, ever,” James said. “And the fact that I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby.”
A notable face missing from this year’s festivities was Sha’Carri Richardson, who tweeted, “The ESPYS invited me when my life was in shambles as if I was a charity case. The disrespect that track & field receives in the USA alone is nasty. Half of the athletes there now could not do what we do on our WORST day. #espys”
Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks.
1. LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James and Bronny JamesSource:Getty
LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James and Bronny James at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
2. Flau’jae JohnsonSource:Getty
Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
3. Angel ReeseSource:Getty
Angel Reese attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
4. Skylar Diggins-SmithSource:Getty
Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
5. Patrick MahomesSource:Getty
Patrick Mahomes attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
6. Bianca WinslowSource:Getty
Bianca Winslow attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
7. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
8. Dion DawkinsSource:Getty
Dion Dawkins arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
9. Ego NwodimSource:Getty
go Nwodim attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
10. Jamal MurraySource:Getty
Jamal Murray at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
11. Bianca Belair and Montez FordSource:Getty
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
12. H.E.RSource:Getty
H.E.R at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
13. Milan Tyson and Mike TysonSource:Getty
Milan Tyson and Mike Tyson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
14. Lil Rel Howery & GirfriendSource:Getty
Comedian/actor Lil Rel Howery, right, and guest arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
15. Isiah PachecoSource:Getty
Isiah Pacheco arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
16. 2 Chainz & son Halo EppsSource:Getty
2 Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
17. The 2023 ESPY AwardsSource:Getty
Actress Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
18. Metta Sandiford-Artest and wife Maya Sandiford-ArtestSource:Getty
Metta Sandiford-Artest and wife Maya Sandiford-Artest arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
19. QuavoSource:Getty
Quavo arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
20. MJ Acosta-RuizSource:Getty
NFL Network reporter MJ Acosta-Ruiz arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
