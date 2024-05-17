Listen Live
Entertainment

21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari


21 Savage is Lighting up the Stage on his American Dream Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about 21’s Setlist if you want to hear him in Surround Sound!

21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. No Heart

2. Jimmy Cooks

3. On BS

4. Dont Come Out the House

5. Peaches and Eggplants

6. Sneaky

7. Dangerous

8. née-nah

9. Topia Twins

10. Who Want Smoke??

11. Red Opps

12. X

13. Bank Account

14. Legacy

15. Runnin

16. Many Men

17. 10 Freaky Girls

18. Ball w/o You

19. Shouldbe Wore a bonnet

20. Prove It

21. Rich Nigga Shit

22. Spin Bout U

23. Rockstar

24. Creepin

25. Dark Days

26. All of Me

27. A lot

28. Surround Sound

29. Rich Flex

30. Knife Talk

31. Redrum

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
10 items

Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

Xscape And SWV Celebrate Their ‘Queen Of R&B’ Tour At Brooklyn Chop House

Mastermind MGMT CEO Tamara Taylor Talks Aiding Image Architects, Entrepreneurship And More

DJ Akademiks Responds To Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: “It’s A Shakedown”

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

Legendary Vegas Strip Hotel Announces Closure

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close