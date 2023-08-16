The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

College move-in is a memorable and exciting experience for students. However, for the most seamless and stress-free experience, it helps to prepare in advance.

Take the time to plan and ask for help from your family and friends in advance so you can move-in and get settled like a pro.

Below are a few tips for move-in day.

Tell us, which one do you think is the most helpful?

READ MORE NEWS…

The post 5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day appeared first on 92 Q.

5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day was originally published on 92q.com