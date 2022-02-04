5 Times Tabitha Brown Gave Us A Natural Hair Moment We Loved

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to actress, social media personality, and all-around wonderful person,! The beautiful wife and mother celebrates 44 trips around the sun today which means 44 years of making people feel loved just from her calming presence.

The actress rose to fame during the pandemic when social media users fell for her warm personality and vegan recipes. Her motivational videos inspired many, and we all grew admirable of her beautiful family and the special relationship she had husband. Aside from being a bomb actress, wife, mother and chef, Tabitha also has great hair and rocks her natural curls and coils to perfection every chance she gets!

For the actress, her hair is where she finds freedom. She recently told Glamour magazine that she’s “completely free now.” She continued, “Donna, as I call my hair, she’s a whole big strong Afro and she goes in different styles whenever she feels like it. And can’t nobody tell me how to wear my hair. Unless, you know, of course, because I’m an actress, if I’m developing character and a character has a certain look. But if Tabitha Brown is going to show up, honey, I’m showing up exactly as I am in my own way with no apologies. In full bloom of natural hair.” And we’re loving every part of her natural locs!

In honor of Tabitha Brown’s special day, let’s look back at five times she gave us a natural hair moment that we loved!

