6ix9ine Turns Himself In Blasting Akon’s ‘Locked Up’ In The Background

6ix9ine has turned himself in to begin his three-month bid.

It wouldn’t be Tekashi without a little humor mixed into a serious moment. Streamer Adin Ross was present leading up to the surrender, with his team capturing everything on video. As the sprinter van opened and the Bushwick TattleTeller stepped out, Akon’s classic “Locked Up” blared in the background.

SMH…

Before heading to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, 6ix9ine took to Instagram to show love to his supporters, writing, “Thank you guys so much, see you in 3 months.”

The GUMMO rapper has continued dealing with the consequences stemming from his highly publicized 2018 RICO case. After cooperating against members of the Nine Trey Bloods, Tekashi received a reduced sentence and was placed on supervised release. Just six months before those terms were set to expire, he found himself back in serious trouble.

6ix9ine was arrested at his Florida home on drug possession charges and later pleaded guilty.

Balancing trolling with seriousness has always been a thin line for Tekashi. Just days ago, he shared a video online addressing disbelief around his past incarceration stories, claiming he previously served time alongside Diddy and the President of Honduras. According to him, history is about to repeat itself:

“Yo guys, remember when I told you I was in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried, and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like, ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6xi9ine revealed. “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

Whether people online take him seriously or not, one thing is certain: Tekashi is locked up, and they won’t let him out. Word to Akon.

6ix9ine Turns Himself In Blasting Akon’s ‘Locked Up’ In The Background was originally published on hiphopwired.com