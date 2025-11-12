Listen Live
Close
News

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

The king troll has crossed the line.

Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine made a disgusting comment about singer Demi Lovato. The New Mexico artist has been open about her struggle with addiction. Back in 2018, Lovato overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl. Since then, she has tried to keep a narrow path. Tekashi, on a podcast, recently spoke about the nostalgic show iCarly and mentioned Demi, “Remember iCarly? She does drugs now.” The host tries to clean up the comment, saying she believes Lovato is currently clean from drugs. 6ix9ine insists it will not be for long, “She’s gonna relapse, let’s send her a gift.”

Insisting that he planned to drop off a gift of drugs for her.

Fans online instantly roasted 6ix9ine for the uncalled-for comments about Demi Lovato. The NY struggle rapper has always made headlines for his comments, but this one takes the cake.

Related Stories

6ix9ine is also facing potential prison time for violating his probation stemming from his 2019 RICO case. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, is pushing for house arrest instead, as the rapper is currently facing three months behind bars. Lazzaro argued that serving more time in prison would be “much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous” for 6ix9ine.

Check out how users reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s comments about Demi Lovato’s struggle with addiction below.

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. Fans react to 6ix9ine’s comments

3. Users online remind Tekashi to be humble

4. TikTok User breaks down the process of recovery and how it should never be used as a joke

5. Some call 6ix9ine’s comments disgusting

6. More TikTok reactions

7. SMH…

8. Social media is roasting Teksahi right now

9. LOL

10. 6ix9ine has to hold this L…

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
30:17

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

11 Items

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

15 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close