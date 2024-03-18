Aaron Rogers Says He Is Not A Sandy Hook Denier After Getting Dragged For Alleged Conspiracy Theories

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

this time over allegations that he spread ridiculous false flag conspiracy nonsense regarding the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting during private conversations.

Rodgers—a known anti-vaxxer who is no stranger to wild and baseless conspiracy theories and white tearsy crying over “wokeness”—hasn’t come right out and said those alleged conversations never happened, but did clarify that he is not more has he ever been a Sandy Hook denier.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place,” Rodgers wrote on X. “Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

Here’s how the whole controversy began, according to CNN:

CNN reported on Wednesday that Rodgers, who is among the people on independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s shortlist to be the vice presidential pick, engaged in conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in conversations with two people, including CNN’s Pamela Brown. According to Brown’s recollection of her conversation with Rodgers in May 2013, Rodgers falsely claimed the shooting was a government inside job that the media was intentionally ignoring. Another source, to whom CNN has granted anonymity so as to avoid harassment, recalled that several years ago, Rodgers claimed Sandy Hook “never happened” and that the children were “actors.” “Sandy Hook never happened … All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

Rogers’ response comes as the New York Jet has been getting cooked on social media and by media personalities over his alleged insistence, which is shared by factless morons all over the internet, that the 20 children and six adults who were ruthlessly gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School weren’t real.

To be fair, CNN noted that during a 2012 interview with ESPN Radio Milwaukee shortly after the massacre occurred, Rogers said this: “I hope that we can learn from this and look for the signs more and not ever have something like this happen. And keep this on our minds. This is something that affects us directly or indirectly. This needs to be something that we learn from.”

It doesn’t sound like Rogers is of the opinion that the Sandy Hook shooting never happened—or at least he’d never say it in public.

See how social media is reacting below.

