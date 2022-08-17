The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett

is that favorite, fashionable, sassy, rich auntie you can’t wait to see at the family cookout. She’s given us fierce fashion and impactful roles portraying strong Black women for over 35 years. The industry vet is so talented, and that was confirmed when it was revealed she is currently the highest paid actress of color – earning 500k per episode for playing the Althea character in the crime TV drama

911

.

The 64-year-old actress is the proud owner of three Black Reel Awards, a Golden Globe Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has been nominated for an Academy Award and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. With such talent and the accolades to follow, Bassett spends a lot of time on the red carpet. She’s always slayed the red carpet, but over the last few years, it has become evident our favorite auntie only gets better with age. The way she flashes those perfectly sculpted biceps, toned calves, and radiant skin at award shows proves that her Black has no plans of cracking anytime soon.

In honor of Bassett’s 64th birthday, we’re counting down ten times she proved she is the real Benjamin Button.

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof was originally published on hellobeautiful.com