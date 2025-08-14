Anthony Edwards’ Ex Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Apology In Latest Courtroom Battle

After losing in the 2025 Western Conference Finals, Anthony Edwards has been enjoying a pretty low-key offseason until now, as one of his children’s mothers, Ayesha Howard, is headed back to court.

According to Us Weekly, the situation began on August 6, when, despite his desire to have nothing to do with their daughter Aubri and the court’s decision granting her sole custody, she failed to provide the necessary paperwork to confirm this.

However, 38-year-old Howard blames Edwards’ side because his team sent her new provisions in the agreement, including that she couldn’t post photos of their daughter online, or write negative things about him. Howard says she never agreed to that, and Edwards then decided to remove those stipulations.

But by then Howard had some provisions of her own including a requirement for him to post a public apology “on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her” throughout the mudslinging legal battle as well as him “affirming her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter.”

The drawn-out battle is causing Edwards’ mounting lawyer fees, and he says the financial stress is only getting worse because Howard demanded an additional $500,000 in damages because of what she’s endured during the legal fight.

“I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders,” her statement reads. “I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards.”

Edward’s drama with Howard has been well-documented since he made it clear he had no interest in being a father figure, as evidenced by the text messages he submitted to court, which also say he’s never even met the child.

The 24-year-old Wolves frontman is also embroiled in custody issues with another woman over his alleged son born in 2023, which is an entirely separate matter from the daughter, welcomed with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson.

See social media’s reaction to the filings below.

Anthony Edwards’ Ex Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Apology In Latest Courtroom Battle was originally published on cassiuslife.com

