Apple Reportedly Slashing Apple Vision Pro Shipments Due To Poor Sales, X Pretends To Be Shocked A $3,500 VR Headset Didn’t Sell

Published on April 26, 2024

Apple Vision Pro Reportedly Not Selling, X Users Are Not Suprised

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / Apple Vision Pro


Not even Apple could make a big splash in the VR/AR space. According to reports, the company Steve Jobs built is slashing shipments of its latest product, the Apple Vision Pro.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the tech giant is cutting Vision Pro shipments to 400,000-450,000 units while the market predicts 700,000–800,000 units or more.

Apple’s headset allegedly flopping signals that the demand for the $3,500 headset was not as high despite viral photos showing people using it while walking the streets and celebrities boasting about it.

The decision to cut sales comes as Apple preps to release the headset overseas.

If you are one of the Apple fanatics hoping that a cheaper model will come, according to Kuo, Apple is considering ditching a more affordable version of the Vision Pro in 2025 as the company reviews the roadmap for the device.

In more Apple Vision Pro news, Frank Casanova, Apple Inc.’s senior director, who was leading the product-marketing efforts for Vision Pro, has retired.

Per Bloomberg:

Frank Casanova, who worked at Apple for 36 years in various roles, including helping to lead the expansion of the iPhone to new carriers, departed last week, according to his LinkedIn page. In 2019, he was named Apple’s first head of marketing for augmented reality before being tapped to lead the headset effort.

X Users React To The Vision Pro Reportedly Flopping

The news of the Apple Vision Pro reportedly flopping isn’t shocking to many people, especially because of the headset’s price and lack of comfort.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “why are they surprised people don’t wanna spend 3.5k on VR ski goggles to avoid human interactions.”

Another person added, “Apple when they find out niggas don’t wanna spend 3 and a half K on some i robot goggles, when they can buy different ones for a quarter the price.”

Welp.

There’s always the Meta Quest 3; it’s affordable and does many of the same things the Apple Vision Pro does. I’m just saying.

More reactions to the Vision Pro flopping are in the gallery below.

Apple Reportedly Slashing Apple Vision Pro Shipments Due To Poor Sales, X Pretends To Be Shocked A $3,500 VR Headset Didn’t Sell  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

