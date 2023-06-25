The 2023 BET Awards went down in Los Angeles and it was a night to remember! From Offset and Quavo reuniting on stage to Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Mc Lyte, and many more legends arriving on the pink carpet it was defiantly a night to remember.
But what is an award show without celebrity fashion? So you know when got the goods on the style and fashion worn to the 2023 BET Awards. Check out the good, bad, and strange fashions below
The post The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards appeared first on Black America Web.
Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards wearing Patrycaja Pagas
Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards wearing Patrycaja Pagas
Summer Walker wearing Yousef Aljasmi and Lil Meech arrive at the BET Awards
Summer Walker wearing Yousef Aljasmi and Lil Meech arrive at the BET Awards
Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards wearing Genny
Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards wearing Genny
Princess and Ray J arrive at the BET Awards wearing Versace
Princess and Ray J arrive at the BET Awards wearing Versace
T.I. arrives for the 2023 BET awards
T.I. arrives for the 2023 BET awards
Fat Joe arrives for the 2023 BET awards
Fat Joe arrives for the 2023 BET awards
LeA Robinson arrives at the BET Awards wearing D. Haleter Design
LeA Robinson arrives at the BET Awards wearing D. Haleter Design
JT arriveat the BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
JT arriveat the BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
Karen Huger arrives at the BET Awards wearing Saint Laurent
Karen Huger arrives at the BET Awards wearing Saint Laurent
Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P arrive at the BET Awards
Jeezy, Muni Long and Master P arrive at the BET Awards
Busta Rhymes arrives at the BET Awards
Busta Rhymes arrives at the BET Awards
MC Lyte arrives at the BET Awards
MC Lyte arrives at the BET Awards
Latto arrives at the BET Awards
Latto arrives at the BET Awards
Rich the Kid arrives at the BET Awards
Rich the Kid arrives at the BET Awards
Skyh Black and KJ Smith arrive at the BET Awards
Skyh Black and KJ Smith arrive at the BET Awards
Flau'jae arrives at the BET Awards wearing Versace
Flau’jae arrives at the BET Awards wearing Versace
The Ying Yang Twins arrive for the 2023 BET awards
The Ying Yang Twins arrive for the 2023 BET awards
Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of Kid 'n Play arrive at the BET Awards
Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of Kid ‘n Play arrive at the BET Awards
Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer of Flo arrive at the BET Awards wearing Patrycja Pagas
Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer of Flo arrive at the BET Awards wearing Patrycja Pagas
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards
Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the BET Awards wearing Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams
Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the BET Awards wearing Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams
Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 BET Awards
Ice Spice arrives at the 2023 BET Awards
Janelle James arrives at the BET Awards wearing Tom Ford
Janelle James arrives at the BET Awards wearing Tom Ford
Flo Milli arrives at the BET Awards wearing Ferragamo
Flo Milli arrives at the BET Awards wearing Ferragamo
Ari Fletcher arrives at the BET Awards wearing The Attico
Ari Fletcher arrives at the BET Awards wearing The Attico
Coco Jones arrives at the BET Awards wearing LaQuan Smith
Coco Jones arrives at the BET Awards wearing LaQuan Smith
Akira Akbar arrives at the BET Awards wearing Rodarte
Akira Akbar arrives at the BET Awards wearing Rodarte
Uncle Waffles arrives at the BET Awards wearing Keys Fashion
Uncle Waffles arrives at the BET Awards wearing Keys Fashion
GloRilla arrives at the BET Awards
GloRilla arrives at the BET Awards
