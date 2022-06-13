Black Bond Back! Idris Elba In Talks Again To Play The Next 007

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After what’s felt like the better half of a decade worth of “will-he-or-won’t-he” talk, Idris Elba is finally back in the running to officially play James Bond in the upcoming series of 007 films.

New reports suggest that recent market research has led producers on the upcoming film to see the Black British leading man as its top choice.





The last time Elba’s name was associated with James Bond was last November when it was confirmed that producers carved out a 007 villain role for the celebrated actor if he wanted it. However, the rumor mill now suggests that he finally might be close to finalizing the lead role.

Here’s a bit more information on the subject below, via The Sun:

“A source said: ‘Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.

‘However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.

‘He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.

‘They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero.’”

Even though Daniel Craig’s bow-out as Bond with No Time To Die hit theaters less than a year ago, the hunt has already been rather heavy to find the next Bond. According to a poll by UK betting shop Coral, top runners include Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Pagem at #1 (5/2), Man Of Steel’s Superman Henry Cavill at #2 (4/1), Being Human star Aidan Turner at #3 (8/1), Venom’s titular leading man Tom Hardy raking #4 (6/1) and finally Idris at #5 (12/1). Even with coming in last place, it appears the Luther actor is still a hit amongst producers.

While everything’s still in the speculation phase, we honestly couldn’t see anybody else at this point more suited to suit up as James Bond other than Idris Elba. Take a look below at what many are saying on social media, and let us know if you could see The Wire actor on his ‘shaken, not stirred’ steez:

