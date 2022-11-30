10 Black Celebrity Sorority Sisters And Frats We Love

Women join a sorority, and men join a fraternity. There are nine Black Greek chapters across the U.S., such as the iconic Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the first Black sorority group to form at Howard University in 1906. Cornell’s esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity was also established that same year.
Other famous Black Greek organizations include Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta. Some of our favorite Black celebs are prestigious sorors and frat brothers, and you may be surprised to find out who’s still repping their Greek letters proudly.
Here are some of our favorite famous Black fraternity and sorority members.
1. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys is a a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. The Grammy-award-winning singer joined the prestigous sorority in 2004.
2. BrandySource:Getty
It looks like Brandy was also stomping the yard alongside Alicia Keys as a Alpha Kappa Alpha member. Brandy joined the coveted organization in 2014.
3. Meghan MarkleSource:Getty
Before joing the Royal family as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle became an honorary member of Northwestern University’s Kappa Kappa Gamma.
According to Chicago Tribune writer Andrew Morton, Markle was “warmly” embraced by her sorority sisters when she completed her pledge years ago.
4. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
The late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin was an honorary member of Delta Sigma alongside jazz singer Lena Horne.
5. Dionne WarwickSource:Getty
The iconic Dionne Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. It makes total sense!
6. Wanda SykesSource:Getty
Comedian Wanda Sykes loves repping her Alpha Kappa Alpha flag loud and proud. The funny star earned her spot with the sorority while attending Hampton University. Back in 2019, the celeb wished her sorority a happy AKA Founder’s Day while chatting to fans on Twitter.
7. Omari HardwickSource:Getty
Power star Omari Hardwick reps the decorated Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
8. Cathy HughesSource:Getty
Urban One and TV one founder Cathy Hughes is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
9. FantasiaSource:Getty
Sultry R&B singer Fantasia became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Roe this month! The Grammy-award-winner took to social media on Nov. 30 to announce the big news.
“Yall have no idea how long I been waiting to share this news!!” the star captioned a video of her walking proudly into her induction ceremony. “I’ve officially been inducted as an Honorary #SigmaGammaRho 💙🐩💛. #D9 #sorority #prettypoodle THANK YOU… I am overjoyed,” she added.
10. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith is an honorary Alpha Kappa Alpha member.