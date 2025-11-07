Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Updated Nov. 7th, 2025 7:00 a.m.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is being extradited to Miami to face an attempted murder charge tied to a May shooting outside a celebrity boxing event, Miami police confirmed Thursday.

Authorities say the 37-year-old was taken into custody in Dubai and arrived in the U.S. earlier Thursday through Newark, New Jersey, where he was booked into Essex County Jail. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed his extradition before his transfer to South Florida.

Miami Police say Brown had been posting videos from Dubai while evading arrest, appearing to taunt authorities. “He was kind of taunting us, saying, ‘I’m safe here,’” said spokesperson Officer Michael Vega. “But we’re getting the last laugh. No matter who you are, if you commit a crime in the City of Miami, we’ll find you.”

A warrant issued in June accuses Brown of attempted murder with a firearm following the May 16 incident near Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67th Street. Witnesses identified him as the shooter after an argument broke out in the parking lot, and investigators recovered shell casings and an empty gun holster.

Brown later claimed on social media that he was “jumped by multiple individuals” trying to rob him and that police temporarily detained him before releasing him.

The Miami Police Department credited its detectives, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshals for their “relentless” efforts in tracking Brown’s movements and securing his arrest.

Once a dominant NFL player, Brown’s career has been marred by controversy, including multiple suspensions and legal troubles. A seven-time Pro Bowler, he played 12 seasons with teams including the Steelers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, recording 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns before his abrupt exit from the league in 2021.

