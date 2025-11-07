Listen Live
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on November 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Updated Nov. 7th, 2025 7:00 a.m.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is being extradited to Miami to face an attempted murder charge tied to a May shooting outside a celebrity boxing event, Miami police confirmed Thursday.

Authorities say the 37-year-old was taken into custody in Dubai and arrived in the U.S. earlier Thursday through Newark, New Jersey, where he was booked into Essex County Jail. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed his extradition before his transfer to South Florida.

Miami Police say Brown had been posting videos from Dubai while evading arrest, appearing to taunt authorities. “He was kind of taunting us, saying, ‘I’m safe here,’” said spokesperson Officer Michael Vega. “But we’re getting the last laugh. No matter who you are, if you commit a crime in the City of Miami, we’ll find you.”

A warrant issued in June accuses Brown of attempted murder with a firearm following the May 16 incident near Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67th Street. Witnesses identified him as the shooter after an argument broke out in the parking lot, and investigators recovered shell casings and an empty gun holster.

Brown later claimed on social media that he was “jumped by multiple individuals” trying to rob him and that police temporarily detained him before releasing him.

The Miami Police Department credited its detectives, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshals for their “relentless” efforts in tracking Brown’s movements and securing his arrest.

Once a dominant NFL player, Brown’s career has been marred by controversy, including multiple suspensions and legal troubles. A seven-time Pro Bowler, he played 12 seasons with teams including the Steelers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, recording 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns before his abrupt exit from the league in 2021.

 

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

READ MORE… The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025 Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2024

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025 was originally published on 92q.com

1. Antonio Brown Extradited to Miami for Attempted Murder Charge

2. Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland dies in apparent suicide at 24

3. ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Picked Up To Series By FX

4. Halle Bailey and DDG Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other After Nearly 5 Months

5. R&B singer Sammie arrested in Henry County in family violence case

6. Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier Arrested in Massive Illegal Gambling Bust

7. “RHOP” Star Dr. Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Hit With Fraud Charges

8. Diddy sentenced to 50 months of incarceration

9. Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

10. Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj needs ‘to get help’ amid heated online exchange

11. Saucy Santana Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

12. Cardi B Apologizes To Latto Following Leaked Audio Mention

13. Music producer Metro Boomin found not liable in sexual assault trial

14. It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

15. Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs

16. Arrest made in theft of hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music

17. Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation

18. Multiple historically Black universities under lockdown after receiving threats

19. Mariah Carey Accepts Video Vanguard Award

20. Young Thug Seemingly Addresses Online Backlash After Jail Calls Leak

21. Carmelo Anthony shares emotion, inspiration in hard-won Hall of Fame moment

22. Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It

23. Ciara’s son with rapper Future now officially carries Russell Wilson’s last name after legal change

24. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agree to 2026 exhibition fight

25. Latto, Ice Spice squash rumored feud and drop new song

26. Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread

27. Karen Huger, ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star, released from prison after DUI conviction

28. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say

29. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day

30. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

31. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct

32. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC

33. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

34. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

35. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

36. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

37. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

38. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

39. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

40. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas

41. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

42. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

43. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit

44. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

45. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case

46. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z

47. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

48. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour

49. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer

50. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

51. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge

52. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

53. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative

54. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors

55. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA

56. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts

57. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial

58. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

59. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

60. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

61. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats

62. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network

63. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

64. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

65. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

66. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

67. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

68. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

69. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

70. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

71. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

72. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

73. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

74. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo