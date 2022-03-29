Black Hollywood at The 94th Annual Oscar Awards [PHOTOS]

It’s giving black renaissance! One thing we know, two things for sure.. it will never go out of style to have these celebrities present at any award show or event of that matter.
One thing we know how to do as a culture is unite as one. In the past the oscars struggled with the diversity of the esteemed award show, but after many celebs boycotted the show back in 2016, it seems things have improved. Take a look at the black celebrities spotted at the 94th Annual Oscar Award’s.
Enjoy the black excellence represented during the award show!
Serena Williams, Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis and Tracee Ellis Ross arrive at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Tyler Perry, and Oscar® nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Halle Bailey, Chloe Baily, Lena Waithe and guest during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Wesley Snipes and Queen Latifah attend the Governors Ball following the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Supporting Actress winner Aunjanue Ellis poses backstage with Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. at the 94th Oscars®
Oscar® Nominee DIXSON during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.