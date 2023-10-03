Black Menswear Swarms the American Airlines Center, 250 Black Men of Style, Culture and Excellence on Display

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas-based Black Menswear, a cultural impact agency that connects global brands with African-American men, rallied over 250 men, who secretly descended upon the American Airlines Center plaza on September 23rd for more than just an Instagrammable moment — it was all about a movement. Traveling from as far as London, and even nearer destinations of Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Black men were at the centerpoint of the Dallas destination, to make a poignant (and stylish) statement depicting the sometimes understated excellence of the Black man.

“We were excited to return back to Dallas for another impactful moment, made at the FlashMob gathering,” said Black Menswear CEO and Founder, NeAndre Broussard. “The first FlashMob was held in 2017 in Las Colinas and now we returned to the city where it all began — even bigger and more intentional than before. With the newly gained support of the Dallas Mavericks organization, we believe that Black Menswear will be able to reach more audiences, and create even more impact for the community that we love and serve.”

In a newly announced partnership, Black Menswear, along with the Dallas Mavericks and its mascot Champ, conducted a suit drive prior to the FlashMob to collect new and gently used suits, belts, ties, shoes and accessories for area youth. Particularly, the donation will be made to the Mark Cuban Heroes Center for its ongoing SuitUp Experiences.

“We are very proud to be a partner of the Black Menswear Dallas FlashMob,” said Sean Reed, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility with the Dallas Mavericks. “It is important for the Dallas Mavericks to support and partner with organizations that combat inequities, challenge the status quo, and drive change. Too many children of color have grown up with limited positive representation in the news and media. So, this is a perfect opportunity to combat that and spread positive images of Black Men.”

Black Menswear is an international traveling collective of Black men who work to improve society’s perception of their being, and to ultimately encourage positivity within the Black community. Representation matters — so the focus of the Black Menswear experience is to change the narrative around the Black man, that is often reflected poorly in mainstream media. The collective typically includes celebrities, social media influencers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, teachers, mentors, and countless others.

This gathering proffers an opportunity for the men to tell their stories — that they are more than a headline, more than a mugshot, and more than what people often see on television. This imagery helps create the positive narrative that Black men are beautiful and wildly successful — especially when together.

