‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Feature New Song From Rihanna Called “Lift Me Up” Written By Tems, Ryan Coogler & Ludwig Göransson

The Rihanna music drought is coming to an end. The pop princess is finally ending her music hiatus and using the epic moment of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to mark her return.

Tuesday evening, October 26, 2022, following an announcement that Marvel Studios is giving fans a special look at the highly-anticipated film ahead of the film’s world premiere, the Disney-owned studio also hinted at Rihanna premiering new music for the film’s soundtrack.

The Marvel Studios Twitter account dropped a teaser that features the Wakanda Forever title transition to an R confirming reports that the Barbadian multi-hyphenate did create new music for the film.

According to Hypebeast’s reporting, the “Umbrella” crafter recorded two songs for Wakanda Forever.

Is Rihanna Using Black Panther: Wakanda Forever As A Launching Pad?

Rumors hit the internet claiming Rihanna has gotten back in the studio to work on her new album, but she has never confirmed that to be the case.

This latest development is the first time any music-related news associated with Rihanna has been confirmed. Does this mean that this new Rihanna song from Wakanda Forever is just a taste of what’s to come? The Navy, Rihanna’s loyal fanbase, sure does hope so.

Since the announcement of Rihanna’s return, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the new tune from the Bajan sensation.

“I knew having a kid was too expensive when I realized Rihanna went back to work too,” one Twitter user hilariously wrote.

“I HAVE WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS MOMENT LORDDDDD RIHANNA IS BACKKKKKKK,” DJ Amorphous tweeted.

Oh, and there is also the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance we can also look forward to.

It’s been six long years, but she is finally back.

*Update*

Def Jam and Roc Nation have shared the name of the new song. It’s called “Lift Me Up” and was written by Tems Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

The song was recorded in five countries, produced by Göransson, and will serve as “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.”

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

