Brandy Is Back! Fans React To Soul Icon’s Return To Horror In A24’s ‘The Front Room’

For as iconic of a singer that Brandy has proven herself to be over these past three decades and counting, the triple threat sensation has also displayed equal talent as a Hollywood actress. From her days on the short-lived ’90s ABC sitcom Thea that even pre-dates her 1994 debut album, to her impressive stint just a few years ago as rapper “Xplicit Lyrics” on the short-lived ABC primetime drama Queens — we don’t even need to mention Moesha to get the point across! — her TV resume is pretty loaded.

While her feature film roles are a bit lower in number, who could forget her barrier-breaking role as (surviving!) Black scream queen Karla Wilson in 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer? Her chase scene still ranks as one of the best in slasher film history!

Well, it look’s like B-Rocka is putting on her scream queen crown yet again for an upcoming thriller by popular indie film production company A24 titled The Front Room. And yes, she’s the star — front billing and everything!

Brandy is set to play a character named Belinda, who in addition to being pregnant is tasked with taking in her eerie-by-nature mother-in-law played by the sensational Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things, The Tragedy of Macbeth). The trailer brings to mind Hereditary meets Mommie Dearest at first glance, which could be promising with two talented actresses providing the nail-biting thrills.

With rumors that a third film in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series is currently in the works with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. both on board to reprise their roles as fellow survivors Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, we may very well see Brandy making a much-needed return to the horror fold on a wider scale. Bring it on — wait, wrong franchise!

A24’s The Front Room starring Brandy arrives in theaters September 6, 2024. See what many are saying about her return to horror on social media below:

Brandy Is Back! Fans React To Soul Icon’s Return To Horror In A24’s ‘The Front Room’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com