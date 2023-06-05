Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance!

Black Music Month

Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:

1. Da Perculator

It’s Time For Da Perculator by Cajmere (1992)

2. Cupid Shuffle

Cupid Shuffle by Cupid (2007)

3. Leanback

Leanback by Fat Joe (2004)

4. Gas Pedal

Gas Pedal by Sage the Gemini  (2014)

5. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup by DJ Webstar (2006)

6. Teach Me How To Dougie

Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District (2010) 

7. Stanky Legg

Stanky Legg by GS Boyz (2008)

8. Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It

Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It by Dem Franchize Boyz (2006)

9. Walk It Out

Walk It Out by Unk (2007)

10. Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) (2015)

11. Crank That Soulja Boy 

Crank That Soulja Boy by Soulja Boy (2007)

12. Milly Rock

Milly Rock by 2 Milly (2015)

13. Pop lock and drop it

Pop lock and drop it by Huey (2007)

14. You’re A Jerk

You’re A Jerk by New Boyz (2009)

15. Low

Low by Flo Rida (2007)

16. Right Thurr

Right Thurr by Chingy (2003)

17. The Humpty Dance

The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground (1990)

