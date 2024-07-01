Listen Live
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Published on July 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts

Source: CS / Radio One Digital


Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Traveling to The Caribbean for vacation or to explore new experiences is always a great option and where you stay makes a big difference in your trip!

Did you know that 2/3 of the hotels in The Caribbean are foreign owned? In order to get the full experience when you travel and support the businesses in the community you’re visiting, it’s best to stay at a local’s accommodations. Continue scrolling below to see 8 Black-Owned resorts to book for your next trip to The Caribbean provided by Caribbean Green Book.

Also See:

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Each Nation In The Caribbean

8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. The Cottage at Meads Bay

Location: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Website: thecottageatmeadsbay.com

2. Caribbean Breeze

Location: Cas en Bas, Saint Lucia

Website: www.caribbeanbreezeslu.com

3. Stonefield Villa Resort

Location: Soufriere, Saint Lucia

Website: https://www.stonefieldresort.com/

4. Lancewell House Barbados

Location: St.Phillip, Barbados

Website: https://taplink.cc/lancewellhouse

5. Shades of Barbados

Location: St James, Barbados

Website: https://www.shadesofbarbados.com/

6. Charela Inn Hotel

Location: Negril, Jamaica

Website: https://www.charelainn.com/

7. Mondi Lodge

Location: Klein Sint Michiel 1, Curaçao

Website: https://www.mondilodge.com/

8. Spice Island Beach Resort

Location: St. George’s Grenada

Website: https://www.spiceislandbeachresort.com/

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Tati Miyake-Mugler And Brooklyn Miyake-Mugler Talk ‘House On Fire,’ And Commanding The Ballroom Scene

What Is Nepotism & Why Is It Being Discussed With LeBron & Bronny James?

BLACK WATCH: (6.28.24) ‘The Bear,’ ‘Presumed Innocent’ & More

Lil Durk “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Benny The Butcher, OT The Real & Fuego Base “Battle Scars” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.24

Did Rihanna (And A$AP) Just Confirm The Official Song Of The Summer At ‘7 pm On Friday?’

Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Over Life Story Profit Concerns

15 items

Donald Trump Mentions Black Jobs, X Asks What Donny Felon Really Meant

5 items

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close