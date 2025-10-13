Listen Live
Pop Culture

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on October 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mya Performs Acoustic Set In Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

A

birthday celebration is in order for a real one.

Today, R&B songstress Mya celebrates her 46th birthday. The D.C. native first rose to fame back in the early aughts with hits like “Take Me There”, “Case of the Ex” and “Free” which earned her a Grammy Nomination. She even get featured on the cult classic “Best of Me, Part 2” alongside Jay Z.

Other than her soothing voice, Mya has been a mainstay in the culture for always looking good and staying youthful. She credits her features to her all-natural vegan diet after switching from being a longtime vegetarian.

“It’s definitely helping me because I don’t have to work out as hard. I still have to maintain a healthy physique so I still have work to do but it’s just not as difficult and I look better and feel better than I did a couple of years ago when I was not vegan,” Mya told SOHH in 2016.

In honor of Mya’s birthday, we rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pics, which you can check out below.

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. All smiles

2. You love to see it

3. Show time

4. off guard

5. My beach is better

6.

7. Face card

8. While In nature

9. Self care sunday

10.

11.

12.

13. bare face

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

11 Items

Class Ruins Everything Around Me: 10 Ways Billionaires Are Actively Harming Black and Marginalized Communities

25 Items

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close